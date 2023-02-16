Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50. 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.71.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.