Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.65–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.73 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH remained flat at $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,156. The firm has a market cap of $684.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

