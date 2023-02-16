Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 536,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $1,502,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 562,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 230,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 208.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

