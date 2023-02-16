Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Wednesday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

