Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 793,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 661.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMSQF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Computershare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

CMSQF remained flat at $17.07 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. Computershare has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

