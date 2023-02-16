Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 1,187,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,621. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $400.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Insider Transactions at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,826 shares of company stock worth $269,008. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.