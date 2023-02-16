Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,488,300 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 2,188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Concordia Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $4.25 during trading on Thursday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

