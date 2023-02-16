Conflux Trading Up 111.6% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 129.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 111.6% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $267.66 million and approximately $418.95 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,695.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00411984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00671228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00546297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00174675 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05595275 USD and is up 9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $15,552,274.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

