Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.40 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Conifer alerts:

Insider Activity at Conifer

In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $86,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

Conifer Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer makes up 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.