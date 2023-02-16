Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.24

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.24 and traded as low as $72.88. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 9,342,227 shares.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,000.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 121.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

