Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 605,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Context Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 103,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,742. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.