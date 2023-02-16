Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 605,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Context Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 103,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,742. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
