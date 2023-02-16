Contrasting Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Equitable Financial and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.53 $4.59 million N/A N/A Columbia Financial $340.07 million 6.61 $86.17 million $0.82 25.04

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 5.34% 0.50% Columbia Financial 25.34% 8.69% 0.94%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

