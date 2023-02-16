Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.43. 271,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Copa alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copa by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copa Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.