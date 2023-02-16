Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.73. Approximately 38,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 32,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPLF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of C$399.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.