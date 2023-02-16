Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 5.9%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 19,137,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 38,032,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.29.

About Coro Energy

(Get Rating)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.