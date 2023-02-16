CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $457,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 393,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,925,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total value of $463,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $921,250.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,958. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CorVel by 16.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

