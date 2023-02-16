CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 398,034 shares in the company, valued at $72,840,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total transaction of $463,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $921,250.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CorVel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

