Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 583,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Costamare by 104.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 213,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $308,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 90.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at $372,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

