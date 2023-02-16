CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 526,669 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

