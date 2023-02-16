Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,259 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.