Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,569,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 25,258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,813.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CTRYF remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

