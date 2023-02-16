Covenant Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Covenant has a total market cap of $53.20 million and approximately $93,808.57 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covenant has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00421506 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.80 or 0.27921298 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

