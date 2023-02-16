Cowen Boosts Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $19.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 781,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 723,179 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

