Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Crane Stock Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.69. The company had a trading volume of 164,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $121.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

