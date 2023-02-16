Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Crawford United Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.72.
Crawford United Company Profile
Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.