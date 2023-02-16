Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading 2.4% Higher

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Crawford United Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

