Credit Suisse AG Acquires 121,809 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,809 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $103,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,913,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,302,000 after purchasing an additional 364,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,380,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,590,000 after purchasing an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BNS opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

