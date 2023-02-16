Credit Suisse AG Buys 29,233 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Aflac worth $80,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,879 shares of company stock worth $3,310,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

AFL stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.