Credit Suisse AG Buys 892,684 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892,684 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Nasdaq worth $76,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock worth $513,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.16 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

