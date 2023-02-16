Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Pinduoduo worth $86,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

