Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of IQVIA worth $74,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 92.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $227.03 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

