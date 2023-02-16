Credit Suisse AG Has $82.44 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,238 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.58% of First Solar worth $82,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar Profile

First Solar stock opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 195.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

