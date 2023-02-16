Credit Suisse AG Has $96.20 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.59% of Trip.com Group worth $96,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,878,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 305,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 100,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,993,000 after buying an additional 1,377,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.