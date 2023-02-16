Credit Suisse AG Has $99.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $99,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $232.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.71. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

