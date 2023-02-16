Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $98,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

