Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $72,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

