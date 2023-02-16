Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.45% of Equifax worth $95,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

Equifax stock opened at $218.53 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

