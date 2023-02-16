Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $104,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $209.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

