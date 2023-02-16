Credit Suisse AG Purchases 184,708 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,708 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Capital One Financial worth $76,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 521,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

