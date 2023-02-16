Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 94,569 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $105,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

