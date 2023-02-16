Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,227 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $89,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after buying an additional 459,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,584,885.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,144 shares of company stock worth $88,017,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

