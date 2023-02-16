Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,040,763 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.75% of NortonLifeLock worth $86,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 307.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

