Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,846 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,846 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.88% of Fair Isaac worth $91,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,836 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,403. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

FICO opened at $698.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $631.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

