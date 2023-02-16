Credit Suisse AG Sells 490,947 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,947 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.38% of Axonics worth $79,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,456 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

