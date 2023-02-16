Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.77) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,898 ($47.32).

BATS opened at GBX 3,149.50 ($38.23) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,893 ($35.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.25). The company has a market cap of £70.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,340.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,197.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,307.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($122,378.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,314 shares of company stock worth $10,127,571 in the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

