Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $70.00 Price Target

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been given a $70.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock remained flat at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,946,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,793 shares of company stock worth $16,761,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.