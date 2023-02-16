Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $838-858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.41 million. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Crocs by 184.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.