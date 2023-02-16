Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.49

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.49 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 52.30 ($0.63). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.43. The company has a market cap of £7.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

