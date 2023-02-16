Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $29.34 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00024102 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

