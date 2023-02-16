Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

CCRN traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 340,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,857. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

