Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

See Also

